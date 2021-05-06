Remaining members of the Central Colorado Performing Arts Center recently met to close the bank account of the nonprofit and distribute its remaining funds to area performing arts organizations.
CCPAC members presented checks to the Buena Vista High School Choir and Theater, Avery-Parsons Elementary School, the Buena Vista Middle School Band, the Collegiate Peaks Chorale, the Walden Chamber Music Society, Alpine Orchestra and Buena Vista Event Cooperative “in the hopes those organizations may continue to flourish and be enjoyed by the public,” said board member Kathi Perry.
“We started a 501c3 called Central Colorado Performing Arts Center (CCPAC) and leased land from the town where the dog park is located today,” Perry said. “For several years CCPAC hosted the Collegiate Peaks Music Festival. We sponsored Opera Colorado for the schools and brought in Think 360 Arts Tako drums so our young students could experience the fine arts. CCPAC was the umbrella organization for Buena Vista Event Cooperative and sponsored other events for the town’s enjoyment. Although we had a sizeable bank account from our fundraising events, the economics were not in our favor to reach our goal.”
The Buena Vista board of trustees approved the lease of a 4.43-acre parcel of land for the construction of an amphitheater in 2005. The proposed amphitheater would have had fixed seats for 400 and additional capacity for 600 more on a lawn.
“The design includes a botanic garden and parking area. Uses include concerts, plays, lectures, rentals for private events such as weddings or seminars, conventions or conferences and concessions,” The Times reported.
In 2007, the group facilitated the Independence Film Festival in Leadville and BV and in 2008 brought Opera Colorado, a professional opera company based out of Denver, to BV.
The Collegiate Peaks Music Festival went for six rounds before being cancelled in 2012 due to lack of funding, bringing acts like Hazel Miller, Keller Williams, Spring Creek, Carin Mari and Trace Bundy to BV.
“We thank everyone who supported our cause at the time and hope the money we gifted to these organizations will be put to good use,” Perry said.
