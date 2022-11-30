Chaffee Housing Authority director of housing Becky Gray informed the CHA board that she is stepping down during the Nov. 17 meeting.
“Chaffee County is a special place,” said Gray, “and while I have enjoyed my work here immensely, it is time for me to refocus my professional life to be closer with my family.” Gray will be relocating to southeast Kansas.
Gray stated she is very pleased with the accomplishments Chaffee County has seen since she took her position in 2018 and acknowledged the CHA staff, board of directors and collaborative community organizations for their role in the successes of the CHA. Gray facilitated the formation of the Chaffee Housing Authority board of directors in 2020.
CHA board chair Craig Nielson stated that while the CHA board is sad to see Becky leaving, they are confident that they can orchestrate a smooth transition and keep the organization on track with meeting its strategic goals.
“The transition will be closely coordinated with Becky and staff and we have formed a selection committee to start working on the transition plan,” Nielson said.
In 2021, the CHA board adopted a strategic plan focused on organizational operation, advocacy, housing stability supports and housing development.
The staff of five, three of whom are grant-funded, operate a grant-funded Rental Deposit Guarantee Program as well as the city-funded Salida Open Doors program; facilitate a Continuum of Care with multiple community-based organizations; produce the We Are Chaffee storytelling initiative; advocate for housing affordability in land use code updates and development conversations; assist residents with a host of housing-related matters; and manage the development of Jane’s Place, a 17-unit rental housing project in Salida.
Since 2022, the organization’s roughly $158,000 yearly budget has been augmented by over $3 million that Gray secured through a variety of grant sources.
