Chaffee Housing Authority director of housing Becky Gray informed the CHA board that she is stepping down during the Nov. 17 meeting.

“Chaffee County is a special place,” said Gray, “and while I have enjoyed my work here immensely, it is time for me to refocus my professional life to be closer with my family.” Gray will be relocating to southeast Kansas.

