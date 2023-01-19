When P.T. Wood took the oath of office as the new Chaffee County commissioner representing District 3, Rusty Granzella’s only remaining task will be to say goodbye and good luck as he ends his 4 years in that office.
Granzella, a Salida native, was a member of a board of commissioners that saw challenging times in the county, notably the Decker Fire in fall 2019 and the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and beyond.
It was a busy 4 years, he said, and there was the regular slate of land issues, business issues and partnerships sandwiched in between the crises.
Granzella said he has enjoyed the business aspect of the job the most.
He said it came easily to him as far as how things worked and promoting the economic health of the county.
The resolution of the big applications was the most satisfying for him, he said.
With issues like the Nestlé/Blue Triton Brands 1041 permit process and the Centerville Ranch subdivision, Granzella said he was glad to make those entities realize they have neighbors and they are the new neighbors, and everyone needed to be good neighbors.
“Not just the big ones, the small ones too,” he said.
He said part of his concern when he got into office was integrating newcomers with the established population of Chaffee County.
He welcomed newcomers to be part of the community.
The biggest challenge of the past 4 years has been COVID-19.
“We didn’t have much control over it,” he said.
Granzella credited the process of roundtables and everyone being involved, like the hospital, economic development corporation, the school districts, and talking it out to find the best pathway forward as key for the county to move through COVID-19.
Granzella’s previous experience on Salida City Council and as a Salida Board of Education member gave him a good perspective on how things work.
It’s all a process of how to get things done, he said. Different programs have different needs, and it comes down to taking care of the health, welfare and safety of the citizens.
While Granzella said he will miss putting in his 2 cents, he is looking forward to working on some personal projects, remodeling some rental properties, spending more time with family and traveling with his wife, Tangie.
For his successor, Granzella offers little advice.
“You learn as you go. Things will pick up pretty quick,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.