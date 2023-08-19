The Nathan Yip Foundation announced on August 9 that grants are available for rural Colorado teachers to create and implement classroom projects that will have a positive impact on their students/classroom this year and the deadline to apply is September 15, 2023. Grant recipients will be notified in late October.
Teachers who work in 140+ rural or small rural school districts in Colorado can apply to fund a dream they have for their students by completing a simple application that can be found here: https://forms.gle/8XTrFit4UayZNhFYA. Both the Buena Vista and Salida school districts are eligible as small rural school districts. Visit https://bit.ly/3OTjKVQ for more information.
All teachers who work in a school district designated as rural or small rural in the state of Colorado (per CDE guideline) are eligible. The grant can be used for just about anything that positively impacts students, whether it be a classroom, materials or an outing to expose students to something new, a classroom kit of tech training tools, or maybe an exciting new program for the school/classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.