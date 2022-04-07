A $1.1 million grant awarded to the town of Buena Vista will cover half the cost of a water infiltration gallery expansion project.
The money was awarded to the town by the Colorado Water Conservation Board thanks to the work of town employees Shawn Williams, Paul Young and Gracy Goodwin with Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District and Matt Stearns with CWCB.
The money will be used to expand the infiltration gallery, which currently supplies 1.15 million gallons of water per day to the town.
“Summer peak day demand currently exceeds 1.15 million gallons of water per day, and the town supplements the infiltration gallery with water from Well 2,” town administrator Phillip Puckett said.
An infiltration gallery is a subsurface source of water used for a water supply system whose structure is like a horizontal drain that is positioned below the water table so that it collects the groundwater.
Expansion of the infiltration gallery is phase one of a two-phase project costing $5.2 million that will prevent exceeding water demand.
Phase two will be the construction of a new water treatment plant. This project will fully utilize the town’s current water rights to supply 2.5 million gallons of water per day instead of the current 1.15 million gallons.
“This project is necessary to continue supplying water to current residents and will help the town handle growth as future residents pay for water,” Puckett said.
