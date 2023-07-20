51:10 Ranch, a nonprofit faith-focused mentorship program in Buena Vista, is going strong nearly 7 years after opening its gates. The ranch seeks to provide healing and growth through equine activities and mentorship.
“That’s our hope in everybody that comes to this ranch, that they know that they’re loved and they’re seen,” said co-founder and ranch director Elsa Verrier. “Ultimately, our heart is that people walk away being transformed here. It is a safe place that is provided for all people, whether they’re of faith or not.”
Verrier estimates they’ve served around 500 Chaffee County kids. The program is completely free of charge.
“There are a lot of other ranches around here that bring families in from all over the nation, but our focus is on local kids here in the valley,” she said. “We keep the program free because if we didn’t, there are a lot of families that couldn’t be a part of it.”
Children attend an hour-and-a-half-long session once a week, where they are paired with a mentor and choose activities to participate in, featuring a herd of 24 horses. Elsa and her husband Greg were inspired to establish the ranch after seeing the impact equine therapy had on their daughters.
Their mentorship season operates from April through October each year, and 51:10 hopes to one day develop an indoor space for their equine work, allowing them to operate in the winter.
“Ideally, at some point, it will be year-round, but right now we don’t have indoor space. Living in Colorado, you can’t really be out in the winter,” Verrier said. “Someday, we’d love to have an indoor arena or a community barn so we could be indoors, but right now, we just don’t have that.”
The ranch emphasizes a strong commitment to their mentorship and relationships for mentors, families and participants.
“Our heart is for deep relationships. I have a young girl that I’ve had where this is her eighth season … I’ve mentored her,” Verrier said. “That’s a deep relationship that has formed over time. What we don’t want is people to come in and service us and then be gone.
“Our heart is that, over time, a deep relationship will form,” she said. “One thing we know is that every child is going to go through a challenge in their life. It’s gonna happen, and if you have that foundation of trust and you built a relationship, they’re gonna turn to you and they’re gonna listen to you and respect you and trust what you know, how you jump in and help them in the hard times.”
In addition to supporting their participants, the horses 51:10 brings in often come from broken backgrounds.
“They’ve come back from starvation. They’ve had a broken leg. They’re not your top animals out there,” Verrier said. “A lot of people would look at our horses and say that they’re not worth anything. But in fact, what they bring is so incredible because you have a lot of kids who feel that they’re not worthy, so they can relate to a horse that’s not perfect. All that brokenness comes together to bring healing and bring things to the surface so they can be dealt with, whatever it is.”
51:10 was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the El Pomar Foundation’s Sally Beck Fund to purchase hay for their animals.
The Sally Beck Fund supports organizations providing direct care to equines, therapeutic riding programs, equine education programs and equine-related disaster response programs.
“A large number of our herd are essentially rescues,” Verrier said. “They have stories, they have backgrounds, they’re broken.”
Though equine work is a large part of the program, some children choose not to work with horses. For those participants, Verrier explained, 51:10 integrates other activities that suit their interests.
“We use STEM kits, archery and other vocations such as woodworking to appeal to the child’s specific interest,” she said. “Our vision is to launch a ‘vocational village’ within the next year or two to expand the ranch.”
The vocational village will be an old 1800s main street that offers mentorship with vocations such as welding, carpentry and photography.
“We have mentors that have these skills,” she said, “so we’d like to offer a space where those can be shared with the kids in our program, as well.”
No matter what kids bring, however, Verrier trusts they can find healing in the herd at 51:10, whether human or equine.
“We all have that story, every one of us,” she said. “Maybe there’s a little different spin on the story, but we all deal with brokenness, so I think that’s the unique piece. Some people may look at our herd and see the land of misfits, and it is. But it’s also very good, what happens with this broken herd and these broken people.”
For more information, visit www.5110ranch.org
