Governor visits Fading West

Gov. Jared Polis tours the Fading West Development factory in Buena Vista Thursday. Fading West manufactures prebuilt housing that is being used in several attainable housing developments across the state. From left are Polis, Charlie Chupp and Micha Salazar.

 D.J. DeJong

The future of housing in Colorado, with an emphasis on affordable and attainable housing, was the focus of a visit Thursday by Gov. Jared Polis to the Fading West Development prebuilt housing plant in Buena Vista.

Polis took a tour of the facility and addressed workers and visitors who are using the company’s products in local housing projects in their communities.

