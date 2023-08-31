Over the past month, investigators have been investigating a complaint of sexual assault on a child.
On August 23, 2023, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ernest Dale Himebaugh, age 67, Poncha Springs in relation to the investigation. Himebaugh was charged with: Sexual Assault on a Child in a Position of Trust (class 3 felony), Indecent Exposure (class 6 felony), False Imprisonment (class 2 misdemeanor).
Himebaugh was booked into the Chaffee County Detention Facility and was being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
On August 7, 2023, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnathan Edward Lee for several counts of Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Substance after investigating a break-in at the Monarch Ski Area lodge. Lee was booked into the Chaffee County Detention Facility and consequently released on a Personal Recognizance Bond.
As a result of the initial investigation, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office discovered evidence that Lee was involved in another previous burglary at the Monarch Ski Area as well as a location in Nathrop.
On August 22, 2023, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office once again arrested Johnathan Edward Lee and he was booked into the Chaffee County Detention Facility. Lee was charged with the following:
Monarch Ski Area (2022 burglary): Second Degree Burglary, (class 4 felony), Theft (class 6 felony), $2500 Bond
Nathrop burglary: Second Degree Burglary (class 4 felony), Theft (class 6 felony), Criminal Mischief (class 2 misdemeanor), $3000 Bond
