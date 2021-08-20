While Chaffee County and the surrounding area saw increased traffic after the state shut down I-70 through Glenwood Springs due to mudslides earlier this month, one northern alternative route saw higher traffic increases.
The Colorado Department of Transportation, measuring from July 29 through Aug. 13, found traffic on U.S. 285 between Salida and Fairplay rose from an average of 12,500 vehicles a day to 17,165, an increase of 37 percent.
U.S. 50 through Gunnison, averaging 6,000 vehicles a day, rose to 8,069, an increase of 34 percent.
The northern alternate route of U.S. 40 between Hayden and Steamboat Springs, averaging 12,000, saw a 19 percent increase to 14,259.
Colo. 9 between Kremmling and Silverthorne, which averages 8,000, saw the biggest jump of 63 percent to 13,049 daily.
CDOT and the Colorado State Patrol urged motorists to avoid some mountain passes when they planned their detour routes, even setting some mountain roads, including Independence Pass, as closed on navigation apps like Google and Apple Maps.
Independence Pass usually averages about 3,000 vehicles per day during the summer, but CDOT reported anywhere from 7,000 to 9,000 vehicles at times, resulting in some actual closures due to wrecks, oversized vehicles and burned-out clutches.
Both CDOT and CSP stationed additional patrol staff in the area to aid motorists in need.
Lake County also experienced an uptick in traffic along U.S. 24. This was worsened by CDOT’s ongoing improvement project on U.S. 24 south of Leadville – the agency is currently repaving 15 miles of the highway.
Master Sgt. Marshall Schwarz, Colorado State Patrol supervisor for Chaffee, Park, Fremont and Custer counties, said Chaffee County definitely saw an increase in traffic.
“We saw a lot of aggressive driving and took action on that as much as we could,” Schwarz said. “These highways are really a challenge. They are not like the interstates, with on- and off-ramps. There are lots of sharp, narrow corners and intersections, creating delays. We saw a lot of complaints and dispatch saw a marked increase in complaints and calls as well.”
Schwarz said they had troopers coming as far away as Alamosa and the Eastern Plains to work extra shifts, responding to incidents and keeping traffic moving, on 10- to 12-hour shifts.
“Many troopers already assigned to the area worked extended shifts to increase visibility as well,” Schwarz said. “It’s really important when we have these periods of closure, to understand that the roadways will be more heavily traveled, so have patience and plan ahead. Don’t be as aggressive and look for safer options to pass.”
Tyler Carlson, Colorado Department of Transportation, Chaffee County area maintenance supervisor, said they had to make adjustments to some of their projects to handle the increase in the amount of traffic.
“Monarch Pass saw a huge increase in traffic. We had to move our normal day operations to nights, as we clean up and prepare for winter,” Carlson said. “Our mowing operations were done where there was shoulder, but not on the narrow passes. And mowing isn’t just for ascetics, it’s to prevent snow from building up.”
Carlson said they also made adjustments to deal with heavy traffic at intersections.
“We had to adjust the stoplights at Johnson Village, specifically the south turn light where U.S. 24 and U.S. 285 meet, as traffic was backing up there,” he said. “The signals (in Poncha Springs) where U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 cross are changed remotely, but I know the traffic engineers had to make changes to those, especially on the weekend. Overall, traffic has increased a lot on the weekends.
“We ask people to be patient and to take their time as traffic builds up.”
Weather systems may change the dynamics quickly. Wednesday the area was closed due to a flash flood warning.
Due to recent inclement weather patterns, CDOT has made the decision to close the Glenwood stretch of I-70 during periods when the area is under a flash flood warning or watch. A CDOT press release stated the closure will remain in place due to an unusually high uncertainty with the forecast, including abrupt shifts Thursday morning.
A flash flood watch can turn into a flash flood warning quickly.
“While CDOT’s protocol for Glenwood Canyon since the mudslide in late July has been to close I-70 in the event that a flash flood warning is issued, the department will continue to keep the canyon closed out of an abundance of caution due to rapid shifts in the weather forecast this morning, combined with this being the first major weather event since the canyon reopened. Safety continues to be CDOT’s No. 1 priority,” the press release stated.
Rain gauges throughout the area have already measured more than an inch of rain in several locations.
CDOT reported the repairs in Glenwood Canyon have held up through the weather event so far.
“This is the first significant rain event since the major slides occurred in late July, and CDOT is closely monitoring Glenwood Canyon to assess how the canyon responds to the rainfall and saturation,” the release stated.
Rachel Woolworth, editor of the Leadville Herald Democrat, and D.J. DeJong, Mail staff writer, contributed to this story.
