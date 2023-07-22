During the second week in August, Colorado’s largest outdoor gem, mineral and fossil show, The Contin-Tail, sets up on the Continental Divide in beautiful Buena Vista.
Each year over 100 vendors of gems, minerals, jewelry, fossils and more set up in the beautiful valley of Buena Vista Colorado, at the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds, to sell their wares over 4 days.
This year the show will run Aug. 10-13, 2023 and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Not only do the individual vendors have beautiful gems, minerals, fossils, lapidary art, handmade jewelry and more but, they have real-time “old world” knowledge of their inventory.
Many of the vendors are miners and artisans who sell what they produce and find. This is a great way to support small businesses and artisans. One could spend an entire day just swapping stories with a single vendor.
The Buena Vista Contin-Tail Gem, Mineral & Fossil show is so much for than just another event like this, it is truly an experience.
Come join us for a fun event, parking and admission at the show are always free.
Well-behaved pets with responsible owners are allowed to join in the fun at the show and there is limited camping available to attendees. There will be food and beverages made available by a mobile food vendor, and the scenery is phenomenal.
There are several places nearby to soak in hot springs, enjoy outdoor recreation and there is a great variety of local food and shops to enjoy in town.
