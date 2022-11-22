gas price drops
AAA

Drivers fueling up ahead of Thanksgiving will benefit from falling pump prices, as the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66 as of Monday, according to AAA.com.

Still, this week will see the highest Thanksgiving national average price since AAA started keeping records in 2000.

