GARNA’s Summer Youth Nature Camp had nearly 100 participants this summer, sharing a love for the outdoors with Buena Vista’s and Salida’s kids.
The camp has been running for at least ten years, offering 60 days of programming for kids ages 5 to 10 throughout the summer. The day camp runs Monday through Thursday, alternating weeks between Salida and Buena Vista. Each session has a theme about life in the outdoors.
“They’re further broken down into three sessions for each town,” said Cat Anderson, programs coordinator for GARNA. “Our Session One (theme) was Outdoor Preparedness, Survival 101 for little kids. Session Two was Wildlife, so we learned all about the different animals in our valley, as well as native and edible plants.
“Session Three was Wilderness and Stewardship, learning more about what we can do to protect our lands and learning about different aspects like geology, conservation work in terms of fishing and things along those lines.”
This year, the nature camp had 95 kiddos participate, a record for the program. Having additional AmeriCorps volunteers allowed GARNA to expand enrollment for more participants in 2023. Anderson herself got involved as an AmeriCorps volunteer.
“It was initially overwhelming, but really exciting. Generally, we just have two AmeriCorps members that assist but this year, we had four,” Anderson said. “We also have a new 10-passenger van. Now we have the capacity to transport up to 20 kids to various public lands locations during nature camp.”
One of Anderson’s favorite days was an edible plant hike coordinated with a local professor, Erica Gift.
“We went up on a hiking trail and learned about all the different edible plants in our valley, and that was really awesome,” Anderson said. “One of the plants we learned about was dandelions. Throughout the rest of the sessions, kids who had attended that week were like, just chomping down on dandelions and were really excited to share with their fellow campers that you can eat all the dandelions.
“I think that was my favorite memory, just seeing how excited the kids were to find out about being able to eat plants and then being so stoked about it that they continue to just share that knowledge.
“I had parents tell me that their kids came home and were really excited about dandelions and being able to use aspen trees as sunscreen,” Anderson said. “The kids took a lot away from it and had a lot of fun in the moment.”
Anderson said the program helps bring local kids into new parts of the valley they might not visit with their families.
“It lets them learn more about the various resources in our valley and how to be better land stewards, and that’s a very valuable skill to teach from an early age,” she said, “creating a thorough understanding of what it means to truly Leave No Trace and be a guardian of the land.”
Additionally, the ability to immerse kids in their local public lands sets the program apart.
“To be able to travel with a camp definitely makes it stand out,” she said. “They’re not just stuck in one spot, they get to get out and explore and visit new places.”
The program also paves the way for its own future. Some kids, Anderson said, stick with the program even after they age out.
“There are kids that I’ve taught now three summers in a row and that are still planning to come back the next year,” she said. “Those who have aged out want to come back as junior counselors. I think that speaks a lot to the program, as well, the fact that kids want to continue coming back and even when they’re too old for it still want to be involved.”
For more information about GARNA programs, visit www.garna.org
