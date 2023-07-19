Front row from left, Bridger DeBesche, Addison Townsend, Cyclone Nelson, Frances Carey, Ella Odoski, Cora Mahowald, Nora Schuknecht, Finn Burnsworth, Eddie Carey, Jory Mahowald, along with (back) Nieve Naccarato and Smokey Bear spent time at the Poncha Springs picnic area during Salida session 1.