The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association’s annual fundraiser and celebration of 27 years of Upper Arkansas Valley public lands stewardship, volunteerism, environmental education and sustainability will be at River Runners in Buena Vista on Thursday, August 24, from 5 p.m. until the stars come out. This family-friendly event boasts inexpensive tickets for kids, plenty of beach time, good food, drinks and music. Come dance the night away with Dominique Naccarato, GARNA’s outgoing Executive Director, as she says “goodbye” and celebrate the past five years of GARNA success under her leadership.
The event will include dinner by High Country BBQ, Sorelle Delicatessen and Little Red Hen Bakery. Rusty Lungs, a local band playing rock, alt-rock and country, will provide music. Elevation Beer Company, Breakthru Beverage and Woods Distillery will provide beverages. Those who purchase VIP tickets will launch upriver at 4 p.m. and float into the event to enjoy a champagne welcome.
Funds raised at the gala will support GARNA’s continued work serving the Upper Arkansas Valley in these areas. Contributions from sponsors and local individual donors are helping to make the event possible.
The event also features a silent auction that will launch online prior to the event and will continue throughout the evening on August 24. Silent auction items will include a Badfish Surf Traveler Stand Up Paddleboard, a Hyside raft cooler, a 4-Hour flyfishing float with Upriver Flyfishing, a Patagonia backpack and other amazing items from local businesses. The silent auction will open to bid the morning of the event on August 24 in a hybrid format for both attendees and those at home at https://www.accelevents.com/e/garna-gala-silent-auction-2023
Want to help celebrate? Get your tickets to Boogie on the Beach at https://garna.org/2023-gala/
Interested in sponsoring our event or providing a silent auction item? Email Jessica Downing at landvolunteers@garna.org
