GARNA’s gear library is expected to launch this summer. The non-profit first started exploring plans for a gear library around 2016.
“It’s been like in progress for quite a few years now,” said Jake Vasquez, gear library coordinator for GARNA. “With CPW under equity grants, it was actually able to come into real life this past year, when I started back in September. It’s been a long, long process.”
Chaffee County Public Health helped sponsor them for the grant, but the library is based on a coalition of members of different organizations throughout Salida and Buena Vista, including the Alliance, elevateHER, the Salida and Buena Vista parks and recreation teams and the Southwest Conservation Corps.
“We actually did get funding from the Marijuana Excise Tax, about $20,000,” Vasquez said. “That’s gonna help us with middle school programming and the activation of the actual gear library, which is really exciting.”
The library will start by focusing on participating organizations with specific needs and will later expand to support wider needs across Chaffee County.
“We’re looking at age ranges from youth all the way to adults,” Vasquez said. “The whole purpose is to create better access to the outdoors. There are so many studies that show how beneficial being outside is for the health equity aspect of it all. And so we’re just trying to meet people where they are, lower those barriers to access and hopefully create future leaders, because recreation and stewardship go hand in hand.”
Though the library is currently made up of primarily donation items, Vasquez made one of the library’s first purchases on Tuesday to bring in hiking basics like backpacks, boots and top and bottom layers to prepare for their hiking and fishing programs over the next few months.
“We’re starting small, not getting too big, just letting it grow organically and seeing where the needs of the communities are and where the needs of the organizations are,” Vasquez said. “Then growing from there, just trying to take it slow. We don’t want to get too big too fast.”
Vasquez hopes to one day expand their offerings to include materials for water sports.
They are currently working with the Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center near Buena Vista to house the gear library for their first year, which should help them access that equipment.
Another facet Vasquez is excited about is expanding access to gear for those who may not otherwise have the ability to get involved in some of the outdoor opportunities in the valley. They also work with Get Outdoors! Leadville through The Outdoors Empowered Network.
“They’re also kind of the backbone to the gear libraries. They’re helping us with training and resources,” he said. “What they do up in Leadville is they have backcountry skiing, fat bikes, things like that. So that’s kind of the next step, but we’re taking it slow and steady for the first go.”
The cost of gear can be a deterrent to engaging with the county’s outdoor opportunities, and Vasquez is looking forward to expanding access and helping more people experience everything the county has to offer.
“I’m looking forward to being able to offer programming for under-resourced communities. A project that I have within the gear library is to build and create more programming for BIPOC,” he said. “There are organizations on the Front Range that do these sorts of things, but I noticed my friends and I have to travel 2 to 3 hours just to be part of something. So I think there’s definitely a gap here, so (I want to use) the gear library to create more programming for BIPOC individuals so that we can actually have a community here and kind of break the status quo of what it means to be an outdoor recreator.”
Vasquez hopes to launch the library and have programs running by the summer, pairing the library with middle school programming and organizations’ use of the equipment.
“I think that there’s so much benefit to a gear library,” he said. “It’s not just for helping communities but also when and if we officially go public-facing, that’s just going to create more ability for more people to be using the outdoor recreation availability of Chaffee County. It’s going to be such a good economic developer, and will hopefully be able to create internships and career pathways using this gear library.
“When you get people started outside, especially folks that don’t have access from under-resourced communities, we can actually create community change going forward, which is kind of the best part about it,” Vasquez said. “It’s not just gear, it’s so much more. That’s really cool thing.”
For more information about the gear library, including how to contribute, visit www.garna.org or contact Vasquez at programs@garna.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.