GARNA 25 yrs logo

GARNA’s gear library is expected to launch this summer. The non-profit first started exploring plans for a gear library around 2016.

“It’s been like in progress for quite a few years now,” said Jake Vasquez, gear library coordinator for GARNA. “With CPW under equity grants, it was actually able to come into real life this past year, when I started back in September. It’s been a long, long process.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.