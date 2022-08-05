The Greater Arkansas river nature Alliance has added a pair of new hiking excursions:
Join Erica Gift, Ph.D., for a very special mushroom hike.
Gift is a scientist, a passionate environmentalist and a bioregional herbalist. She earned a joint Ph.D. in cognitive psychology and cognitive science from the University of Colorado-Boulder and has served as a professor of Psychology at CSU–Northridge for the past 15 years. She is also an active resident of Buena Vista and has worked with GARNA and the county on various sustainability-related projects.
She has been gathering mushrooms and other wild foods for the past 25 years and teaches wild food classes.
The hike will take place Wednesday, Aug. 10, location pending.
It will be a day full of adventure and discovery. Cost is $10 for members, $20 for non-members.
Coffee with butterflies
GARNA will be hosting two more butterfly walks.
Bring your mug and join us for a morning coffee walk with the butterflies along the Monarch Spur trail.
This walk will be led by butterfly ecologist Sara Simonson. She is a graduate student in Watershed Science at Colorado State University and she worked as a research associate at CSU’s Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory for 20 years.
Since completing her Master’s degree in butterfly ecology and conservation, Simonson has worked on a variety of research and teaching projects involving Colorado’s diverse wildflowers and butterflies.
She is interested in biological conservation, methods for field data collection, distributions of native and non-native species and patterns of natural and human disturbances in mountain ecosystems.
Her latest projects are focused on using biological indicators to extend historical timelines and better understand ecology in snow systems.
She is also an advocate for pollinators and encouraging public participation in science.
The walks cost $5 and will be held Friday mornings at 8:30 a.m., Aug. 5 and 12.
