The Buena Vista Haven for Hope, a sanctuary for human trafficking survivors, hosted its fundraising gala Tuesday at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Pavilion.
The event featured auctions, a full dinner and keynote speaker Jessa Dillow Crisp, who twice escaped from human sex trafficking.
Crisp said her family molested her, got her into child pornography and trafficked her for both sex and labor.
She eventually was able to get away and move to Colorado Springs to stay at a place similar to what Haven for Hope is working to be.
Crisp said she had to return to Canada after six months due to her visa and decided to get as far from her family as possible, so she moved to Vancouver in 2009. While initially she was able to move into a similar home, due to budget cuts she was soon living on the street.
Crisp said she met a woman at a church pancake breakfast who groomed her back into sex trafficking during the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.
She was eventually able to return to Colorado Springs, where she has been working on her education, studying for her doctorate in clinical psychology, and got married.
She also founded BridgeHope, an anti-human trafficking organization.
There were two auctions at the gala, a silent auction and a live auction. The event raised about $13,000 for construction and running of the Haven for Hope Home in Buena Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.