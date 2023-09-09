Chaffee County Family and Youth Initiatives will be hosting their Nurturing Parenting class in Buena Vista this fall, starting Sept. 13 and running through Nov. 15.
The class will be held on Wednesdays from 5:30–8 p.m. at 205 S San Juan Avenue in Buena Vista for parents of children 0-11 years old.
“It’s a really great class, learning how to communicate with your children, learning developmentally appropriate ways to discipline, how to parent with empathy and nourishing their hearts and bodies,” said Marjorie Jennings of FYI. “It’s a great way to help your child grow.”
Parents can also form a support network in the group.
“It helps not to feel alone,” Jennings said. “Parenting is the hardest job you can have, and there’s no test for it. … Not only are we giving them skills and strategies, but they’re able to network with each other. I’ve seen them create friendships with each other so they aren’t so alone.”
The class covers Nurturing & Attachment, Knowledge of Child & Youth Development, Parental Resilience and Social & Emotional Competence of Children.
The group, she said, is open to all parenting styles, beliefs and practices. FYI can also help set up home visits for parents needing extra support.
“It’s a really welcoming space,” Jennings said. “It’s a safe place to put yourself out there.”
The class is free, and dinner and childcare are provided at no extra cost. For more information or to enroll, email Marjorie Jennings at mjennings@chaffeecounty.org or call 719-530-2535.
