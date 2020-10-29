An application for funding to the Federal Lands Access Program has been approved for CR 300, which provides access to Brown’s Canyon National Monument.
FLAP funds projects on non-federal roadways that access federal lands. FLAP funded most of the construction project on Cottonwood Pass.
The application by Chaffee County that was approved in May will fund a $2,700,000 project to widen and realign 0.25 miles of CR 300.
The county will pay $465,000 for the project.
Construction will likely begin in 2025, said FLAP manager James Herlyck in a letter informing the county of the application’s approval.
“The scope of this project includes constructing a 24 feet wide travel way, consisting of aggregate surfacing (no asphalt pavement), and installation of appropriate safety features such as signage and guardrail,” Herlyck said. “Roadway realignment and added width is anticipated to be achieved by excavating the hillside. To address the overtop location on the east-northeast side of the road, a standard concrete low water crossing will likely be recommended.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.