The Tuesday evening sun sets over the Buena Vista River Park soccer fields and a group of frisbee-slinging friends who have found the ultimate pastime.
“It’s a super friendly group, really welcoming,” says Frank Fellone, ultimate frisbee player, as he surveys the field during a break. “The ethos here is that the number one rule is don’t get hurt. The number two rule is just to have fun. We practice a lot of just playing Spirit of the Game and teaching new people how to play if they want to learn.”
In between sprints across the field toward goal-bound throws, the players laugh, sub in and occasionally, swap teams.
Fellone, who got the group started with friends Krissy Zic and her partner John last summer, first started playing ultimate in high school … with the cross country team. He came to the county 2 years ago.
“The only reason I joined the cross country team was because we played ultimate frisbee,” he said and laughed. “I would run into the woods, everyone else would run a couple of miles, I would sit and then I’d run back out. And then we’d play Frisbee.”
He later played in college at the University of Plymouth in England and spent his summers playing with friends in Boston.
The year he graduated, a friend convinced him to play for one more summer. That’s how the team Slow White came to be, which Fellone says is now one of the longest-running mixed teams in the country.
“My best friend that went to (Boston University) called me and said, ‘Hey, Frank, you’re graduating. You need to come home for the summer to play frisbee.’ And I said, ‘I don’t know. I have a job lined up here and I’m working, blah, blah, blah,’” Fellone said. “He said, ‘If you come home, we’ll win regionals and we’ll go to Nationals. If we go to Nationals, we’ll go to Worlds.’ And everything he said came true.”
The local group began with pickup games in Salida and has grown to include groups in Buena Vista and Leadville. Now in BV, the group has attracted a steady stream of players, like 10-year ultimate veteran Mariah Stieglitz.
“That was one of the first things I looked up (when moving to the county) because the ultimate community is always super nice,” said Stieglitz, who found the group through a recently-formed Facebook page. “Everybody uses Facebook for pickup games.”
Stieglitz has enjoyed making new connections and playing with new people, and that sense of community has kept her playing for a decade.
“I like the community a lot, and I also like the competitive aspect,” she said. “You’ll be playing with people who are literal aerospace engineers, and then you’ll be playing with people who are in high school. The vast group of people is super just eclectic, strange and beautiful, and everyone’s really quirky. There are not that many (jerks) that play Frisbee, so that’s nice, too.”
Storey Flowers, who plays for her high school team and plays in Salida over the summers, started with the group to keep up her skills. She started playing 2 years ago as a high school freshman.
“I played for my high school team, and then I joined a summer team called the Texas Tango,” she said.
She decided she wanted to go to YCC, the national youth championship for ultimate, and needed to keep up her practice.
“Last year, I couldn’t find any pickups to go to. Then I found Salida Frisbee, the pickup games, and then they told me about the BV ones.”
One thing that sets the ultimate group apart from other teams and groups is that the players who have joined have spread the skill levels.
Some players, like Fellone and Stieglitz, have played for more than 10 years and have competed at the Masters level. Others are learning the rules from square one.
“It makes for a diverse group of individuals who have played ultimate, and that makes the games not totally boring but not too competitive,” Stieglitz said. “The diversity there makes it so that the beginners can learn a lot and feel included, but the people who have played a long time still have their challenges and can get a good run in.”
“It’s much less like traditional because we don’t play seven-on-seven, which is how the sport is normally. We normally play fours or threes,” Flowers said. “People have just walked by with their dog, said, ‘Oh, I have my cleats in the car. I haven’t played in 20 years. Can I play?’ It’s anywhere from someone like me, who’s playing so that I can play for my team and still be good, versus people who haven’t played in 10 years. So it’s just wide-ranging.”
The other special piece of the Frisbee puzzle is the connection and cohesion of the group.
“I think a large part of it is just this valley, this mountain community,” Fellone said. “You just find a lot of like-minded people. I think we all come here because we want to have fun and do something active, and that’s kind of the ethos of living up here. And just look at the backdrop, you know?”
“It doesn’t matter whether you’ve ever played before, whether you haven’t played in 10 years or whether you played last week,” Flowers said. “If you think, ‘Oh, I’m not good. I’m not good enough to go play,’ that’s why people are here, to refresh and to have fun.”
Fellone hopes to one day establish a summer ultimate frisbee league in BV. He’ll also go to the Grand Masters Nationals with his team Molasses Disaster in late July.
“Molasses Disaster actually won Worlds in Ireland last summer,” he said. “Now I’ve age-qualified to play with them this year. We’ve got Masters Nationals coming up … in Aurora.”
The ultimate groups meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the soccer fields in Buena Vista, around 6 p.m. in Leadville on Wednesdays and around 6 p.m. in Salida on Thursdays. Players of all levels are welcome to join the games, which are usually played in light or dark shirts.
“Come here with a bottle of water and a light shirt and a dark shirt,” Fellone said. “We’ll have fun.”
