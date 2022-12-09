Freeriding at Monarch

Snowboards as art hang on the walls of Monarch Mountain’s lodge. Local artists were asked to put their artistic spin on the boards for “Freeriding,” an art exhibit at the winter sports resort. From top: “Maroon Bells in the Elk Mountains” by Joyce Baird, “Monarchs Metamorphose” by Hannah Tidechild and “Flow” by Katie Maher.

 D.J. DeJong

Mixing winter sports and art, Monarch Mountain and Salida Council for the Arts have joined forces to present “Freeriding,” an art exhibit at Monarch Mountain featuring works by local artists on snowboards.

Artists used a variety of mediums to transform the repurposed boards into colorful art pieces that currently adorn the walls of the Monarch Mountain lodge and are available for sale.

