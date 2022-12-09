Freeriding at Monarch

Mixing winter sports and art, Monarch Mountain and Salida Council for the Arts have joined forces to present “Freeriding,” an art exhibit at Monarch Mountain featuring works by local artists on snowboards.
Artists used a variety of mediums to transform the repurposed boards into colorful art pieces that currently adorn the walls of the Monarch Mountain lodge and are available for sale.
Organizer Kathryn Wadsworth, event manager for Monarch Mountain, said, “It’s been a pleasure working with the Salida Council for the Arts to coordinate this unique art show.”
Repurposing used snowboards into works of art is Monarch’s way to celebrate local artists “Freeriding” creativity.”
The pieces are for sale, with all proceeds going directly to the artists, and range in price from $200 to $1,200.
An exhibit opening and artists reception will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Dec. 11 at Monarch Mountain’s lodge.
The event is free and open to the public during normal business hours at the resort.
