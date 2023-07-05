It was another successful Fourth of July for event organizer Mallory Brooks.
The parade, which kicked off at 10 a.m. to cruise down East Main Street, brought new participants to the lineup alongside classic favorites. Horses of all sizes, off-road vehicles and antique cars all made an appearance.
“It was fantastic. We had more people than we’ve ever had. We had bigger, crazier floats. We had a mammoth on a trailer, we had a dance troupe, we had people shooting off confetti and we had race cars. We had all ends of the spectrum,” said Brooks. “It felt really good. Everybody was out there ready to put on a good show.”
Brooks, who also hosted the event for the Chamber last year, said she loved having the American Legion take the lead in the parade.
“It just feels like a really big deal to them and it brings you back down to why we’re hosting this, why we celebrate this,” she said. “It’s not about the mammoth or the kids or the race cars. It’s about people in our country and the community and the people that have served us. … They should feel like they’re important. They get the National Anthem sung for them, and it feels like a really cool gift to those people that deserve that attention.”
Freedom Fest was also a popular event, packing McPhelemy Park with “more people than ever before,” she said.
“There’s so much prep work that goes into this, and then once it’s the day of the festival, we’re kind of on cruise control, and it’s just about making sure the vendors are happy the community is happy,” she said. “We work so hard to get to this place, and it’s been great.”
“We promised you the most amazing Fourth of July ever, and I think we delivered it,” said Chamber of Commerce director Heather Rupska. “I cannot believe how many human beings were on Main Street, and then in the park, and it’s fun. I’m just super grateful to our sponsors and our volunteers.”
Rupska encouraged people to volunteer for coming events and future July 4ths.
“We need people who really love these events to contact us now, so we can start forming some committees,” she said. “It is a lot of work, but many hands make light work. We need many hands.”
