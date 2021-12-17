The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in Buena Vista may be just what you’re looking for. The IRS established VITA so that volunteers could prepare federal and state tax returns for local citizens for free.
The Buena Vista VITA program is sponsored and supported by the Rotary Club of Buena Vista. Last year about 200 returns were prepared by VITA, most of them for senior citizens and others with low-to-moderate incomes.
Trained volunteers explain the many credits and deductions and how people may claim them on their tax returns, and then prepare and file the returns electronically, both for federal and Colorado state income tax, all for free.
The tax assisters receive free instruction and all training and certification materials necessary to prepare income tax returns. Training and certification is generally conducted in January. Although this is a few months away, now is the time to sign up and get prepared.
All tax returns are prepared with computers using IRS-supplied software, so it helps if you are used to computers and perhaps have prepared your own taxes on computers in the past. Each volunteer would be asked to work one or two afternoons a week, from the early February to mid-April. Preparation and certification can be done at home, using your own computer or one of ours.
If you are interested message Kate Shea or send an email to buenavistavita@gmail.com
