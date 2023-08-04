Tourism and use in Fourmile are sticking to record levels seen in 2022. However, a recent survey found that growth is not without its unintended consequences, seen in increased road impacts, spur roads and dispersed sites.
GARNA’s Friends of Fourmile began conducting their annual Memorial Day visitor use survey in 2009. In addition to tourism and visitor use data, the report offers predictions for Fourmile’s five sectors and suggestions to the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.
“Our 15 annual Memorial Day surveys and intervening observations have accumulated comprehensive historical data on recreation in Fourmile the agencies themselves have not had the resources to collect,” said Alan Robinson, agency contact. “By providing that data to the agencies as well as to county officials and programs like Envision Chaffee County and the Recreation in Balance program, FoF has had a significant influence on the direction these players are taking as Chaffee County prepares for an inevitable increase in demand for recreation both from visitors but also from our own resident – and growing – population.”
In absolute numbers, there were 385 campers in 2023 (71% occupancy), 316 in 2022
(66%) and 285 in 2021 (73%). Suggestions from the 2023 survey report include an emphasis on establishing designated camping sites as opposed to continued dispersed camping, a commitment to increased management capacity to properly monitor and manage future designated camping and resolution of ongoing issues like OHV speed and safety, physical road damage, activities of young OHV drivers and attention to impacts associated with expanding pedestrian and mountain bike trails.
Dispersed camping and spur roads
Overnight camping in Fourmile remains near record levels and demand for more will likely continue to rise. One of the largest issues the survey reported was the discovery of 25 new sites. Recent surveys have assigned separate site status to many fire pits that were formerly only considered part of dispersed sites, which resulted in a larger total number of sites than previously counted.
At this time, there are almost no designated sites within the Fourmile Travel Management Area.
“Using the new approach, there are over 500 known dispersed sites that have been used, either for a long time or recently created,” Robinson said. “Some of the ‘new’ sites we reported on Memorial Day 2023 are close to existing dispersed sites, and some are far away from dispersed sites. During the rapid Memorial Day survey, it’s often difficult to determine if the new site is a legal camping activity (car parked right next to the road, gear carried in with no new spur road leading to a camping site, no new fire pit) or an illegal one (vehicle driven off the road over to a camp, new fire pit built/used).”
If a new site has resulted in an illegal spur and a fire pit has been built, volunteers or agency Rec Rangers rake out evidence of the spur road and remove the fire pit so future visitors don’t see the area dispersed site.
“Quick action is needed or a new site can morph, and many times has morphed, into a popular expanded dispersed site that can be very difficult to effectively close,” Robinson said.
Spur roads are a major issue in the Fourmile area. There are dozens of existing, long-used dispersed sites accessible by relatively long spur roads not recognized as formal system roads on USFS maps. However, closing them would mean closing down many of the most used and popular sites.
“We hope this will be addressed in the two new camping management plans by giving legal status to at least some of the existing spur roads to popular campsites that deserve to be designated sites,” Robinson said. “In Fourmile as well as in all Forest Service and BLM areas in Chaffee County, vehicles of all types must stay on system routes or motorized trails. There are no places where you can just drive off the road and go cross country.”
In line with trends, the survey also noted the rising demographic of rooftop campers.
“One concern is that these rooftop campers will be tempted to create short or even long illegal spur roads off system routes because they are seeking some privacy and won’t want to park and camp within the one vehicle length limit off the road,” Robinson said. “Implementation of the designated site approach throughout Fourmile would hopefully keep this kind of inappropriate use under control.”
Nearly all of Fourmile’s 100,000 acres are open to dispersed camping, with exceptions at the BLM Turtle Rock camping area and the Chubb Park State Land Trust lands. BLM and USFS camping management plans will include management practices to reduce the formation of new sites.
Both plans propose to implement the designated system for all 100,000 acres of Fourmile. Reservation systems are likely inevitable, and designated camping will bring a requirement to carry out human waste.
“A lot of public education is going to be required to encourage the visiting public to accept designated camping,” Robinson said. “There will also need to be a commitment from the two agencies to provide the staff required to manage the new designated system. ... Going to designated camping throughout Fourmile’s 100,000 acres may be unprecedented in Colorado in terms of the scale of the area involved.”
Off-road vehicles
While overall ATV and UTV use is down, the environmental impacts are up. ATVs (All Terrain Vehicles) are small off-road four-wheeled vehicles with selectable 4WD designed to carry a single passenger; they are typically less than 50” wide and have handlebar steering. UTVs (Utility Terrain Vehicles) were originally designed to carry more than one passenger, have space for carrying cargo and were intended as working vehicles for farmers, ranchers and hunters.
“The side-by-sides are much more powerful than ATVs, and because they typically are driven much faster they scour and reshape the dirt roads more severely,” Robinson said. “Also, because of higher speeds, they represent greater safety concerns with other road users of the same types of system roads.
“Although there will undoubtedly be differing opinions about the pros and cons of side-by-side use in Fourmile and elsewhere on local public lands, there needs to be a discussion of how to manage road damage and safety issues of this increasingly popular activity.”
The survey also found more young OHV drivers hitting the trails without the appropriate supervision. State statute prohibits any person younger than 10 years to operate any
OHV on any public road in the state, including open system roads on public lands, and drivers between 10 and 16 must be under the direct supervision of a licensed driver. Though Agency Law Enforcement Officers (LEOs) have the authority to enforce the statutes, they typically turn to education before issuing tickets.
“There appears to be wide-spread ignorance – and some disrespect – among parents as to these regulations,” Robinson said. “There remains a serious issue that manufacturers of OHVs produce and actively market downsized ATVs and motorcycles sized for young drivers despite the Colorado statutes that restrict their use on public lands.”
Budget challenges
One ongoing difficulty faced in getting recommendations implemented is the lack of funding for BLM and USFS. Though the agencies are doing better than several years ago, they still struggle with budgets that have not increased proportionately with large increases in recreational visitation.
“Contributions from the Chaffee Common Ground fund to hiring additional seasonal staff increased the number of Rec Rangers in 2021 and 2022, but that number has decreased in 2023,” Robinson said. “Friends of Fourmile volunteers make significant contributions in time spent in the field reporting on issues and doing agency-approved small projects and educating the public. The Camping Management plans already described should significantly improve the agencies’ responses but there remain challenges in funding the Plans’ proposals.”
Continued dialogue between county, city and citizen stakeholders, including volunteers, will also be important in assuring the new Camping Management Plans are smoothly implemented and later effectively managed.
“We assume agency planners intend to provide capacity for less than peak demand, and these numbers are the best available estimates of that peak demand figure,” the report reads. “Effective management of visitor use needs to address both camping and travel management as a package.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.