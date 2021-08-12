The results of the Friends of Fourmile’s 13th annual Memorial Day weekend visitor use survey are in. The report shows that camping and recreational usage were record-breaking this year.
“Almost all key parameters of use showed significant increases over 2020 and continue the upward trends observed since 2009,” the report said.
2020 was itself a record-setting year across five of seven different metrics, while 2021 broke records across all metrics save mountain bikers, which were observed in greater numbers in 2020.
Campsites in the area have been observed and measured since 2009 and their numbers have grown gradually.
Motorized vehicles and recreational camping vehicles and trailers, on the other hand, have rapidly increased in presence over the holiday.
“Total number of street vehicles increased 26%, overnight campers up 30% and combined ATVs and UTVs up a remarkable 86%.”
Friends of Fourmile volunteer Alan Robinson was the survey manager. He offered a driving tour of the northernmost part of the recreation area and talked through some of the results and their implications.
“This whole area has been managed largely because of a travel management plan that the citizens helped to create back in 2003,” he explained.
“The Forest Service and the [Bureau of Land Management] called us together as citizens to help them decide on how to manage this area,” he said, describing oversight of the 100,000-acre Forest Service/BLM expanse.
Robinson said he thinks that the increased ATV and UTV usage are taking an extra-heavy toll on the roads as he drove a particularly dimpled section of CR 375 south of Turtle Rock primitive campground.
“The UTVs, the big wide ones, are going faster, they’re stronger, they’ve got these really rugged tires — they’re really powerful. They are having a direct impact on road issues,” he said.
Chaffee County road and bridge superintendent Mark Stacy confirmed this observation.
“CR 375 is a minimal maintenance road. Due to the large amount of ATV [and] UTV use on this road it becomes very difficult to keep in proper repair,” he said via email.
Stacy did not immediately respond when asked when last and how often this stretch of road was maintained by the county.
Robinson most often pointed out places where vehicles and trailers had created large, barren patches.
He said he has watched such sites expand over the years and stray farther and farther from designated roadways. Campers also create their own roadways, called spur roads.
He and other volunteers have been working to contain vehicle traffic off the designated roadways and trails with buck-and-rail fencing. Many of these fences have gaps cut in for people to walk through and pitch dispersed campsites if so desired.
At Turtle Rock he described the emergence of a designated campsite which is still in development.
“So here’s the BLM’s camping area. It’s in the process of being converted to a fully developed campground. At the moment they don’t call it that because they’re not charging a fee. But they’re gradually getting there. In fact, just this summer, they’ve made some real changes,” he explained.
“Here, you see, number 1? That’s what I’m showing you, is a classic designated campsite. Meaning that one has got a number on it and eventually it’ll have a capacity on it,” he said.
“You see the fire ring?” he asked, pointing. “The fire ring, which is a constructed fire ring, as opposed to somebody’s building a rock fireplace. And it’s no longer allowed to build a rock fireplace in this particular area.
“Probably over the next 12-18 months this will become a fee, or at least a reservation or partial reservation with a host—maybe even a concessionaire-run kind of a deal—because the Forest Service/BLM don’t do many campgrounds on their own,” he said.
“It was just a month ago that Friends of Fourmile worked with the BLM ranger and we put these two pieces of buck-and-rail in. But the other buck-and-rail had been here for about 6-7 years, and we help to maintain that. And the gravel roads—when I first started looking at this, this was just a mess. People were camping anywhere they wanted to. There was no gravel on the roads. There were no defined roads. People went just everywhere,” he said, describing the evolution of the site.
He showed several more sites that he called he areas of concern. He pointed out more new buck-and-rail installations, as well as some wire fences near creeks where built-up vehicles were known to go mud-bogging.
We saw places where live trees were cut for campfires or to make wider access lanes for campers.
The survey report’s primary recommendations are to the point.
“Because upward trends in visitation are directly related to resource impacts and creation of new unauthorized campsites, and in some cases to a decrease in visitor satisfaction and enjoyment, we feel this is additional information-based evidence supporting establishing designated dispersed camping.”
If wary of the area’s exploding popularity (the report recommends “avoiding explicitly promoting increased visitation beyond the capacity of the land managers to effectively manage it”), Robinson, with a large Friends of Fourmile logo prominent on his driver-side door, was gregarious with visitors.
“People really do appreciate the volunteer group that’s out.”
He offered area maps and tips to everyone encountered. They are also regularly restocked in kiosks strategically placed throughout the area.
“This has been our most effective tool,” he said. “It’s something that they can appreciate and it’s a service we’re providing.”
Much of the funding for Friends of Fourmile, for materials has come from the Common Ground fund.
This arose from a referendum which established a 0.25% sales tax increase in Chaffee County to fund agriculture, Forest Service/BLM forest health and wildfire mitigation and managing outdoor recreation.
Friends of Fourmile’s labor is volunteer-based. Meanwhile, Robinson is hopeful that BLM/Forest Service processes for taking a more active role in designating and developing controlled campsites will start to take effect next summer or the following.
The way that the Common Ground fund has partnered with the Forest Service to increase ranger presence and otherwise contribute to the recreation area’s management has been innovative.
“Common Ground and the Recreation in Balance—this whole recreation planning from the community perspective—I don’t want to call it unique in the state of Colorado but it’s very much at the forefront,” said Robinson.
He also touted the recently instated recreation rangers.
“The state of Colorado is looking at Chaffee County as being a model that they want to replicate around the state.”
