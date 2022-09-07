While the monsoon season in August brought in far more than Salida’s average in rain, a total of 2.49 inches compared to an average of 1.57 inches, Kathy Torgenson of the Pueblo National Weather Service office said September will be closer to average in precipitation, but temperatures will likely be higher.
In Buena Vista, August brought 1.51 inches of precipitation, just below the average of 1.55 inches, according to BV meteorologist Mal Sillars.
Torgenson said monsoon rains will begin to shift slightly south, returning us to a more average amount of rain, which for September is 0.89 inch in Salida and .87 in Buena Vista.
“You will still see some monsoon rains, with some pockets of heavy rain, but not like you saw in August,” Torgenson said. “Right now we are predicting about average. It may be a little above or below your usual average, but it should be close.”
“This very warm and dry trend will last through the end of the year and start to settle down next spring,” Sillars said.
Buena Vista’s average year-to-date precipitation by the end of September for rain and snow (avg. Sept. snow 0.4 inches) is 8.28 inches. August’s rain pushed Buena Vista’s precipitation so far this year to 10.1 inches, already 101 percent of the yearly total.
Salida’s average year-to-date precipitation by the end of September is 8.73 inches, and 8.99 inches have already been received this year.
Average high temperature for September is 75.7 degrees, but Torgenson said the National Weather Service is predicting higher than average temperatures for the next three months. The average high temp for BV in September is 72.6.
Times staff contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.