Sept temp outlook

While the monsoon season in August brought in far more than Salida’s average in rain, a total of 2.49 inches compared to an average of 1.57 inches, Kathy Torgenson of the Pueblo National Weather Service office said September will be closer to average in precipitation, but temperatures will likely be higher.

In Buena Vista, August brought 1.51 inches of precipitation, just below the average of 1.55 inches, according to BV meteorologist Mal Sillars.

