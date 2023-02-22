In “New Bees reopens grand reopening to come,” published Feb. 16, Jan Johnson was incorrectly identified as the owner. She is the treasurer of the 501c3 board for New Bees.
The Times regrets the error and any confusion it may have caused.
Occasional snow showers. Low around 15F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 3:53 pm
