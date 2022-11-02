quarterback Haden Camp

Buena Vista quarterback Haden Camp (11) leads the Demon offense with 81 yards rushing per game while passing for another 88 behind an offensive line that includes Eli Evans (51), Kent Putman (54), Elijah Flowers (50) and Royal Lundy (72).

 Dave Schiefelbein file

The Buena Vista Demons twice came from behind to secure a 41-20 victory and a No. 4 seeding in the 16-team Class 1A football playoffs.

Buena Vista hosts No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian (6-3, 4-1) for a 6 p.m. kickoff Friday evening.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.