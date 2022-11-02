The Buena Vista Demons twice came from behind to secure a 41-20 victory and a No. 4 seeding in the 16-team Class 1A football playoffs.
Buena Vista hosts No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian (6-3, 4-1) for a 6 p.m. kickoff Friday evening.
“Excited about the new season for sure! Playoffs!” Buena Vista coach Matt Flavin said. “Yes, we are hosting and can’t wait, hope we have a great and supportive crowd.”
Buena Vista opened scoring at Cedaredge (4-5) on a 37-yard pass from Haden Camp to brother Caleb Camp with 59 seconds left in the opening quarter.
It would be the first of nine touchdowns in the game that matched strength against strength.
“Cedaredge is a young and upcoming team,” Flavin said. “We will have our hands full for sure next year.”
Buena Vista rushed six players for 417 yards, including Haden Camp 19 times for 217 yards and three scores. The Bruins passe for 298 yards and three TDs.
The Bruins scored on a 14-yard pass early in the second quarter and then took a 14-7 halftime lead on a 5-yard pass with 8.3 seconds left.
The Demons answered twice in the third quarter as Jacob Phelps made his presence felt after watching the opening half from the sidelines.
“It was my decision to hold a couple players out, nobody’s concern,” Flavin said.
Buena Vista opened the second half with the one-two punch of Haden Camp and Phelps running from the backfield.
The Demons ran 76 yards on 10 plays and tied the score at 14 on a 1-yard spinning run into the end zone by Camp with 8:24 remaining in the third quarter.
Cedaredge scored just 27 seconds later on a 25-yard pass but the point after attempt failed and the Bruins led 20-14.
A 56-yard run by Jacob Phelps set up his 2-yard scoring run and following the third of five PAT kicks by Tam Flowers, BV led 21-20 with 6:12 left in the third.
A Zandon Mitchell interception at the 33 thwarted Cedaredge’s attempt to keep up with the scoring and Aman Wingo ran the ball in from 20 yards out to cap a three-play drive for a 28-20 lead.
Camp capped a 79-yard drive with a 6-yard run up the middle on second-and-1 from the Bruin 6 for a 35-20 lead with 10:01 left in the game.
Camp’s 55-yard scoring run with 5:56 left in the game gave the Demons a 41-20 lead.
“The second half was a great finish for the regular season and also gives the kids some confidence going into the playoffs,” Flavin said, “and that is what we wanted to get out of the game. We also got some other kids some reps at some key spots on the field.”
