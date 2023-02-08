Lake County released surveillance footage capturing pieces of a verbal altercation between Assessor Miguel Martinez, office staff and Commissioner Jeff Fiedler on the morning of Nov. 28, an incident that was previously reported on in the Herald.
The newspaper obtained the footage from the county through a Colorado Open Records Act request. This incident prompted the Board of County Commissioners to pass a resolution barring Martinez from entering county facilities on Dec. 6.
The Herald also requested witness statements from the event, but the county declined to disclose them since they are part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, according to county attorney Chris Floyd.
Floyd said releasing the statements would be contrary to public interest at this time, but the county will reconsider disclosure once the investigation is completed.
The video footage has no audio and is filmed from a camera above the door to the treasurer’s office. It starts rolling around 8:08 a.m., Nov. 28, 2022 and shows Martinez walking into Room 107 adjacent to the treasurer’s office.
Fiedler walks in at 8:14 and heads to his own office on the opposite end of the hall.
At 8:16 a.m., Martinez leaves Room 105 where he was with a staffer and walks across the hall to Room 107.
Fiedler leaves his office and walks down the hallway immediately after Martinez exits the assessor’s office.
Fiedler appears to say something to Martinez while holding his hand up and blocking him from where McBride is sitting in the assessor’s office.
Fiedler walks back to his own office and then heads back toward Room 107 where it appears the door is closed with Martinez inside. He stands outside the door for a couple seconds and then returns to his own office down the hall.
At almost 8:21, Martinez starts heading out to leave and hovers in the doorway of Fiedler’s office.
At 8:23, Martinez leaves Fiedler’s office and heads out of view toward the lobby area.
Fiedler eventually leaves his office again around 8:27 and enters Room 107.
During a Jan. 20 special meeting, BOCC and Martinez had different ideas about what happened, with Martinez claiming Fiedler chased him into his office.
Martinez did not comment further on his current location when asked this week, specifically whether he was in Belize on Jan. 20 as the commissioners had previously suggested.
On Jan. 26, Martinez sent photos to them showing him attending the Division of Property Taxation 62nd Annual Law Seminar on Wednesday, Jan. 24 with the subject line “In fulfilling my sworn oath of office.”
In addition to being banned from entering county facilities, Martinez is also expected to be served a protection order filed by an assessor’s office employee.
Fiedler said BOCC learned of the restraining order filed by one of the assessor’s employees the morning of the Jan. 20 meeting and that it’s not related to the initial altercation, but communication between Martinez and staff that followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.