The town celebrated Gold Rush Days Aug. 13 and 14, rejoicing in Buena Vista’s heritage.
The festival was hosted by the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce.
“I think it was absolutely amazing. We were blessed with the best weather possible,” BV Chamber of Commerce executive director Heather Rupska said.
The event was coordinated through the efforts of John Cobb, Rupska and Mallory Brooks, with Brooks and Rupska having never put on an event as big as Gold Rush Days before.
Learning from this year’s event, next year the chamber will be forming a committee to run and schedule Gold Rush Days.
“We’re a staff of two full time and one part time that are trying to run chamber business to help our local economy and our local businesses be sustainable and grow. That’s really difficult to do when you have 3 months tied up in events from Fourth of July to Gold Rush,” Rupska said.
“So we’ll be reaching out to figure out a better way to do it. We don’t have the answers yet but there has to be a better way than taking the entire staff of the chamber of commerce for 3 months.”
Among other things the chamber took away from this year’s event was to purchase more ducks for the duck race, find a way to connect with potential sponsors sooner and to find away for more people to be involved.
Gold Rush Days saw a large number of events and festivities take place over the weekend with the rubber duck race, the Buena Vista Pack Burro Race, Live music, vendors, food trucks, reenactments and a special concert by David Lawrence and the Spoonful.
One of her favorite moments of the weekend Rupska said was “The duck race and not the duck race itself, more the duck race when I was behind all the ducks collecting the ones that got stuck.
“To be able to look up on the banks of the river and see the banks were filled with our community. Children, adults, retired folks just out there enjoying something fun together.”
Going forward the chamber will be hosting the OHV Fall Color Tour Sept. 20-24.
