With the onset of November and the decline of warmth, fly fishing often slides down the list of things to do. Cold water and shorter days cause the trout to shift behaviors and the angler to be a bit choosier on when to rig up and get out there.

It’s a rare week when I don’t get out on the river for a couple of adventures. My wife and friends call these “episodes,” a reference to their opinion of my mental state, I assume. Living in what many refer to as a “Banana Belt,” there are many afternoons when it is enjoyable to get out for a couple of hours and the solitude is hard to beat. Winter fly fishing isn’t what most consider recreation, but thanks to Gore-Tex and Primaloft, it is far more comfortable than it was in the days of wool gloves and rubber waders.

