With the onset of November and the decline of warmth, fly fishing often slides down the list of things to do. Cold water and shorter days cause the trout to shift behaviors and the angler to be a bit choosier on when to rig up and get out there.
It’s a rare week when I don’t get out on the river for a couple of adventures. My wife and friends call these “episodes,” a reference to their opinion of my mental state, I assume. Living in what many refer to as a “Banana Belt,” there are many afternoons when it is enjoyable to get out for a couple of hours and the solitude is hard to beat. Winter fly fishing isn’t what most consider recreation, but thanks to Gore-Tex and Primaloft, it is far more comfortable than it was in the days of wool gloves and rubber waders.
However, it is at this time of year many anglers’ attention shifts to a warmer pursuit, one of imagination and precision. Tying flies. The creation of your own flies is one of the great rabbit holes in this sport, hours and hours to be invested in the invention of personalized offerings to tie on the end of the line and cast with hope and determination, come Spring.
I fell into this hole at the age of 14 and like most angler/fly tiers remember with absolute clarity where I caught the first trout on a fly I had made myself. Of course, the only thing that has changed is the trout has become larger in repeated telling of the story.
My first fly tying set up was very simple. A vice to hold the hook, scissors, a bobbin and a couple of doodads called hackle piers and a whip finisher were the tools.
Several packages of different sizes of hooks, exotic fur and feather assortments in little Ziplocs, a couple of spools of different colored thread and wire completed my needed design. All of this fit nicely into a shaving case I wouldn’t need for a few years and came with me for decades.
Jump to this decade and my fly tying “area” now sprawls across a repurposed counter top, with stacks of storage bins crammed with a dazzling array of feathers, furs, synthetic materials, wires, tinsels, hooks, brass and tungsten beads, tools, household items and projects/ideas in progress. Many of my fishing friends sport similar setups, some to the extreme of a shelved library, reference books on tying recipes and entomology nearby. This is yet another example of why the fly game looks overwhelming to the uninitiated.
Fortunately, the actual process of creating a fly remains pretty straight forward. You choose a hook and put it in a vise to free up both hands. Thread is then secured to the straight part of the hook and wound, binding various materials in place which are then wound around the hook to create the appearance of tails, bodies, legs, wings and a head. A finish knot at the eye of the fly secures the thread, which is trimmed short and varnished to keep the little guy from unraveling when you fish it. Each fly pattern has a ‘recipe’ of materials to use, something very easy to find in this day and age of YouTube and the other online resources.
The flies we buy (and I still buy plenty of them) from shops are made following these recipes and work very well. Some are very complex and time consuming to make, so it is nice to be able to just purchase the ones that are working and get to the water. There are major advantages to learning to make your own.
Originally, I took up making my own flies for economic reasons. Time seemed limitless at age 14 and the materials needed for each fly cost far less than buying the already made ones at Jax Surplus. While that is much less of a factor today and time is an increasingly valuable resource, it is one good reason to learn to make your own.
For me, the primary reason I like to make my own is the advantage of customizing my flies and making them more reflective of my observations of what trout find to eat. Not only do I want to imitate what the available foods are at that moment, but tying allows me to make mine look just a little different from the other couple of hundred flies the fish may have seen that week. As a result, many of my go-to flies continue to evolve in their look to stay effective.
When asked how to get started, I like to refer to the local resources like flyshops, Trout Unlimited and CMC as places where classes and potential teachers of the craft can be found, as well as clinics or classes in the Front Range that are worth attending. There are countless online resources, tutorials and groups where knowledge and imagination is shared. These in combination can help get the new tier up and running.
This winter, consider staying warm, get a comfortable chair, some good light and a beginner kit to start your adventure of making your own flies. The rewards will be evident when the days lengthen and water warms in a few months. Looking forward to seeing you on the river then!
Andrews is head guide for ArkAnglers fly fishing guide service and an internationally recognized artist. His artwork can be viewed at AVDI Gallery in Buena Vista and at viewgallery.com.
