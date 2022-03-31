Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds anglers that the 2022-2023 fishing season is officially here.
The 2022-2023 fishing license is valid March 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023. Regulations and pricing for annual, daily and multiday fishing licenses can be found in the 2022 Colorado Fishing Brochure at the CPW website, https://cpw.state.co.us/, a pres release stated.
For ages 18 through 64, a $10.59 Habitat Stamp is required with the first license purchase for the year. Youth younger than 16 can fish with one rod for free, and CPW provides opportunities throughout the season to learn how to fish.
Coloradans and nonresident visitors can purchase fishing licenses online, by phone at 1-800-244-5613, at local CPW offices or any authorized sales agent statewide.
CPW does not receive general tax dollars, and fishing license sales support all statewide hatchery and fish-stocking operations. Funding from fishing license sales may allow for additional public access, community angling grants and habitat improvements that better support birds, fish and other small game.
“CPW biologists and volunteers are already spawning fish to replenish our walleye and saugeye fisheries,” said CPW Aquatic Section Manager Matt Nicholl. “Our hatcheries are also stocking Front Range waters with trout while water temperatures remain cool for added angling opportunities.”
Colorado provides 27,000 miles of streams and more than 1,300 lakes and reservoirs, with 35 species of warm-water and cold-water fish.
“If you are new to fishing there are many classes offered around the state. Classes are available for new anglers, families or seasoned anglers that want to learn a new technique like fly fishing,” said Andre Egli, CPW angler education coordinator.
CPW fishing classes, events, seminars and tournaments are posted on the Fishing News and Events web page.
Information also is available on the My CPW app, the official mobile application for CPW’s license and pass purchasing system, IPAWS, and it is available to all CPW customers (residents and nonresidents).
The My CPW app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
