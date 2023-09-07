Though with fewer young fishers than before, the annual Kids Fishing Derby held at McPhelemy Park on Sept. 2 still saw at least 26 fish caught by 49 kids.
The fishing lines were cast at 10 a.m. following a pancake breakfast courtesy of the Buena Vista Optimist Club and concluded at 11 a.m. Prizes received from Walmart were distributed to the four winners of the fishing derby before families were treated to a hot dog lunch by the Optimist Club.
Among this smaller crowd of fishers was 9-year-old Kaitelyn Teke, a newcomer to this fishing derby. Teke was definitely having fun after her first catch, a 10 ¾-inch trout.
Returning after last year, Rowan Krayna, 11, also brought in a 10 ¾-inch fish within the first 10 minutes.
“Normally my dad’s here to bring it in, so that’s the first time I got one to shore by myself,” Krayna said.
Six-year-old Nathan Campbell, meanwhile, is no stranger to fishing and enjoys this competition. Almost halfway through the derby, he had already caught three fish and was eager to catch more. Nightcrawlers, he explained, were best for catching trout like the ones in the Town Lake.
“I’m a great fisher,” he said. “I’ve been ice fishing and lead boater fishing. I’m great at the whole thing.”
“It’s great to see the kids come out and participate in fishing,” said Bill Dvorak of Trout Unlimited. “The whole idea is to see if we can get a new generation of fisherman and hopefully get a new generation of people that want to preserve conservation … and have access to public lands. That’s the main thing we’re trying to do. Just get people off their devices.”
Dvorak also acknowledged the smaller crowd this year.
“There were a lot more smaller kids and not so many in the older age group like 6 to 15,” he said. “I’m going to have to analyze that and see what we can do, see if we can get that age group. Maybe it’s more social media or something.”
After the siren announced the end of the fishing derby, numbers were tallied and prizes were distributed. Four-year-old Theodore Mertes won First Fish Caught in the Junior Division (ages 1-6) at 8 minutes and 30 seconds; Harvey Mertes, 7, won First Fish Caught in the Senior Division (ages 7-14) at 45 seconds.
Longest Fish Caught in the Junior Division went to 4-year-old Ida Hegstrom for her 11 ¼-inch fish. In the Senior Division, Longest Fish Caught went to 10-year-old Gavin Campbell with a 13 ½-inch fish.
During this, his seventh year in the fishing derby, Gavin caught about six fish. This is his first year winning a prize, however, leaving him very excited and proud of himself.
“(Fishing is) my favorite sport, except for baseball,” he said. “It’s a fun sport.”
