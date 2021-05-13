Building permit activity continued to rise in the first quarter of 2021 throughout Chaffee County, and Buena Vista is no exception.
“We are still seeing a lot of development in town. We still anticipate more construction based upon the work we are doing getting lots ready for building permits,” said Buena Vista planner Mark Doering.
According to a report by the county building department, 127 permits for single family dwellings were issued between January and April this year countywide.
That’s a substantial increase from the same period last year, when 68 SFD permits were issued.
That increase is driven primarily by an uptick in activity in the southern end of the county. In the first quarter of 2020, 14 SFD permits were issued in Poncha Springs and seven in Salida. In 2021, 30 SFD permits were issued in Poncha Springs and 28 were issued in Salida.
Buena Vista isn’t slowing down, though. Between January and April last year, 13 SFD permits were issued. This year during that same period, 20 were issued.
In the unincorporated county, the SFD permits issued during that period increased from 34 to 49.
