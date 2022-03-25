Strong winds Wednesday afternoon fanned an old burn pile into flames on the Kelly Ranch off CR 319 south of Buena Vista.
The fire spread quickly and burned approximately 35 acres.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said they received the call at about 12:15 p.m.
An additional call for assistance went out to Salida Fire Department.
Bertram said about 10 engines and 25 firefighters responded to the grass fire and spent several hours containing the fire.
Other responders included Buena Vista Police Department, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Service and Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bertram said firefighters were still contending with hot spots where the fire had gotten into cottonwood and willow stands.
Bertram said no structures were lost in the blaze, but the Kelly house and several others within a half-mile of the fire were evacuated for a time.
An Everbridge emergency notification call went out to nearby residences with a pre-evacuation order, which was later lifted.
Bertram said this is the time of year, before the green-up, when there is a lot of dry grass and brush that can fuel a wildfire.
He advised caution, especially with high winds, when doing outdoor burning.
