BVHS alumni Mason Finley is heading to his second Olympic Games.
Finley won the competition to join the U.S. Olympic team at trials June 25, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
The former Demon threw a winning discus toss of 216 feet, 11 inches.
Finley graduated from BVHS in 2009, winning both the shot put and discus at the Pan American Junior Championships that same year.
He set a national high school record in the discus throw with a toss of 72.09 meters during the High Altitude Challenge in Alamosa.
In college, Finley placed second in the 2014 NCAA Outdoor Championships.
At the last Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Finley became the first American to make the discus throw finals since 2004.
Finley will head to Tokyo for this year’s Games, which take place July 28-Aug.8.
(0) comments
