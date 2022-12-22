Though the Buena Vista Police Department hasn’t seen prominent overdose reports, Chaffee County saw six overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021, and drug safety and fentanyl awareness posters are becoming common around town.
As part of the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council, the Region 15 Opioid Governance Committee (representing Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park counties) is seeking an agency to carry out an anti-stigma campaign for the region.
Buena Vista Police chief Dean Morgan said fentanyl shouldn’t be taken lightly even if there haven’t been prominent overdose reports in the area. According to the DEA, 107,622 people in America died from drug poisoning or overdose in 2021. Sixty percent are attributed to synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.
“It would be misinformed to think that Buena Vista is an island or that it cannot happen here,” said Morgan. “Last year, the BVPD had a case where we were investigating stolen firearms, and in following up on this, we located some suspects who had in their possession blue fentanyl pills often known as blues.”
Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic. It is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.
Fentanyl was first developed in 1959 and introduced in the 1960s as an intravenous anesthetic. It is legally manufactured and distributed in the United States.
Licit fentanyl pharmaceutical products are diverted via theft, fraudulent prescriptions1 and illicit distribution by patients, physicians, and pharmacists. Fentanyl is a Schedule II narcotic under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970.
“Overdoses don’t always result in death,” said Abigail Smedley, a nurse with CCPH. “So if someone overdoses, we’re not necessarily able to get a good idea of that data because maybe not going to the emergency department or it wasn’t captured because it didn’t result in death. So, we know that we’ve observed that perhaps overdose is higher than we speak because it applies resultant data and that data.”
Smedley currently works for a county community clinic that helps people access medical care and behavioral health care connected to harm reduction.
“I think public health has been focusing on substance use, in particular, opioid use disorder for quite some time,” said Smedley. “Our teammates are involved in … the opioid settlement to determine what to do with those funds to aid our community.”
Earlier this year, more than $18 million in opioid settlement money was distributed to communities across Colorado to help fight the opioid epidemic.
The COAC, chaired by state Attorney General Phil Weiser, approved fund requests from local governments for specific uses of the settlement funds, including addiction treatment, recovery and prevention programs. Chaffee is in Region 15 along with Park, Fremont and Custer counties.
Earlier this year, Morgan and the BV police department implemented specific protocols for officers if they suspect they have encountered fentanyl.
Officers are to wear protective gloves, masks and eye protection, all specifically rated to protect wearers against fentanyl. They have also ordered Narcan pouches for their belts so they’ll have it readily accessible. The Narcan was supplied to them by CCPH.
“If we located a large amount of suspected fentanyl, we would likely have to call for assistance from state hazmat or the DEA,” he said. “This is not something to mess around with, and if citizens encounter what they think might be fentanyl, they should not go near it and call us immediately.”
Smedley encourages folks to ask for help if they need it, whether from public health, friends or medical providers.
“Exercise safety and caution whenever possible, educate yourself or seek out individuals like public health or your medical provider who can help to relieve some of the stigmas around asking for help or for education,” she said. “Definitely get Narcan. Whether someone uses substances or not, you never know when you might come across someone in the community…we recommend the use of testing strips to see if there is a presence of fentanyl.”
Testing strips and naloxone are available through CCPH. Contact CCPH at 719-539-4510 for more information. More information about Peer Empowered Recovery Community Solutions and other recovery groups can be found at https://chaffeeresources.com
Additional information about fentanyl can be found on the DEA’s Fentanyl Awareness page at dea.gov/fentanylawareness
Information about the Region 15 Opioid Governance Committee’s RFP for an anti-stigma campaign can be found at https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices
