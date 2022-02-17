DENVER – Colorado river outfitters, including one in Buena Vista, won an important court ruling on Thursday in a fight with the Biden administration over an increase in the minimum wage for guides.
The federal appeals court in Denver granted the outfitters' request to temporarily block the increase pending the outcome of an appeal in a lawsuit the outfitters filed in December. It seeks to have the increase overturned.
"We enjoin the government from enforcing the Minimum Wage Order in the context of contracts or contract-like instruments entered into with the federal government in connection with seasonal recreational services or seasonal recreational equipment rental for the general public on federal lands," Thursday's ruling stated. "This injunction shall remain in force until further order of this court."
An attorney for the outfitters told The Times the ruling "means that the (wage) rule will not apply to any of the more than 40,000 companies who provide seasonal recreation services on federal lands for this upcoming season. My clients, and every similar outfitter in the country, will now be able to keep their existing business models in place as they prepare for their summer operations," said attorney Caleb Kruckenberg.
"Briefing on the final decision will not be completed until June at the earliest, and any final decision will likely be issued sometime in the fall," he said.
"By concluding that Mr. Bradford, Arkansas Valley Adventures and the Colorado River Outfitters Association had a “clear and unequivocal” right to an injunction, the Court made it equally clear that the President did not have the power to issue the wage rule to this industry. It also recognizes that this rule doesn’t make sense for the industry, would limit access to the outdoors and would reduce employment opportunities for people in the industry," Kruckenberg said.
Buena Vista-based Arkansas Valley Adventures, doing business under the name AVA Rafting and Zipline; its owner, Duke Bradford, and the Colorado River Outfitters Association, a nonprofit trade association, filed the lawsuit.
Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for Colorado on Jan. 24 denied the request to temporarily block the wage rule that took effect Jan. 30. They wanted it blocked while their lawsuit winds its way through Brimmer's court this year.
Thursday's two-page ruling “helps more than 40,000 companies like Arkansas Valley Adventures who provide seasonal recreational services on federal land,” an attorney for the plaintiffs wrote in a statement.
The wage rule requires the companies and certain other businesses that use federal land to pay $15 per hour minimum and overtime of at least $22.50 per hour if they work more than 40 hours per week, according to the lawsuit.
Companies in the lawsuit use land of the U.S. Forest Service and of the Bureau of Land Management for recreational activities they operate.
The companies contend the increased pay will hurt their bottom line. In a court filing, the government stated the companies' contention is speculative.
Defendants are the labor department, its wage and hour division and President Joe Biden.
The companies typically pay guides a flat fee on a per-trip basis, according to the lawsuit. “The guides are generally considered covered employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act, and outfitters, therefore, calculate applicable federal minimum wages for the length of a trip and pay a fixed wage above that rate,” the lawsuit states. “The work is seasonal, and many guides work as many hours as they can through the busy season — almost always working more than 40 hours in a week.
“Increasing the wages for guides to $15 per hour and paying overtime based on that wage would dramatically alter the wage structure for (the association’s) members,” the lawsuit asserts. “The only way many of these outfitters could continue to operate would be to significantly raise the costs of their services to customers and eliminating some multi-day trips.”
Federal attorneys defending against the lawsuit had a different perspective last month in an argument to judge Brimmer.
They pointed out that after hearing Bradford testify Jan. 6, the judge stated Bradford was not certain whether the Biden Rule would ultimately affect AVA’s profits.
That’s because Bradford’s company also offers ziplining, fishing, horseback riding, standup paddleboarding and all-terrain-vehicle tours, and because approximately only 30 percent of AVA’s revenue is from activities that take place on federal land while less than 10 percent of AVA’s revenue is from overnight trips on federal land, the judge stated in his ruling.
The appeals court granted the requests of the National Employment Law Project, the Communications Workers of America, the Service Employees International Union, the National Women’s Law Center, and the Economic Policy Institute to submit a "friend of the court" argument in support of the government.
