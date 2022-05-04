Total sales tax revenue for February 2022 returned to predicted levels after the slight drop in January 2022 Buena Vista town treasurer Michelle Stokes reported at the April 26 board of trustee meeting.
The monthly sales tax were reported at $324,385.44 for the period which is a 1.49% increase from February 2021, which showed $305,867.92, or $18,517.52 more.
Local tax revenue grew by 15.09 percent from $168,428 in 2021 to $193,841 in 2022. Remote tax sales dropped by -23.51 percent from $66,280 in 2021 to $50,699 in 2022.
“Remote sales also include online sales,” Stokes said, “with more people buying stuff in person remote sales are going to drop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.