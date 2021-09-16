Fading West held a hiring event at Buena Vista’s BV Square on Sept. 14 for its soon-to-open factory. Over 100 people came to learn more about Fading West and roughly 25 applied or inquired about jobs at the factory, said human resources specialist John Ten Brink.
“We were happy with the turnout for sure,” he said.
Fading West CEO Charlie Chupp attended the event. Chupp said he hopes to obtain a certificate of occupancy for the factory in late October and begin production in early November.
“Have you driven by? It’s getting close,” he said. “We’ll finish the factory portion first and start production,and then we’ll drop back and do the office. Everybody’s going to be on the shop floor the first 2 months anyway.”
Chupp and Ten Brink confirmed that apartments for The Farm’s phase 2 will be among the first production projects from the factory. Chupp also noted that Fading West has five other projects planned around the state.
“We’re working with Habitat [for Humanity],” he said. “Housing foundations like Telluride Foundation. Our developments will be attainable and then we’re trying to work with other groups that are trying to do attainable too. And then they kind of get priority in the production schedule.”
Chupp said he’s committed to bringing meaningful, stable jobs to BV workers.
“We’ve had incredible success. I think we’ve got 40 people on staff now,” he said.
The event and the spate of new jobs has drawn a diverse field of applicants, said Ten Brink. Ages of attendees at the hiring event ranged from 20s to 50s.
“I just moved back to BV almost 2 weeks ago,” said Lucas Ward.
Ward, a twenty-something with professional experience in finance, said he was looking for something different.
“Where are we going to sleep at night?” asked one applicant, Dylan Clarke. “Even with that pay I couldn’t afford an apartment in this town.”
Ten Brink acknowledged that workers coming from out of town who have expressed interest are struggling to find a place to live.
“You’re asking the questions that we’re working through every day,” he said.
Currently, Fading West is setting cost goals for housing that keep it attainable to people earning 80-120 percent of area annual median income. Ten Brink said they’re also always looking for better metrics to use.
“The housing crisis is the big, big piece of this,” he said. “Some of what we’re excited to do is to offer great-paying jobs for folks in the valley. So many of the jobs in this whole valley are seasonally affected or just seasonal in general. What we’re doing, it’s a potential for a long-term career.”
