Motorists on U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 may see increased traffic from Thursday through Monday, as Colorado Department of Transportation implements a speed limit reduction through Villa Grove during the Live Nation Seven Peaks music festival this weekend.
CDOT will reduce the speed limit to 40 mph on U.S. 285 from mile markers 103-105, south of Poncha Pass in Saguache County.
Traffic is expected to use U.S. 285 south from the Denver/Front Range area through Johnson Village south of Buena Vista to Salida and Poncha Pass.
“Travelers should use extreme caution when driving the 2-mile stretch of highway through the community,” CDOT stated in a press release. “Motorists will encounter flagging personnel at two separate access points on the highway, directing traffic to and from the special event which is taking place on the west side of the highway.”
The Seven Peaks festival had been held at The Meadows in Buena Vista in the past, although it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Live Nation has estimated around 20,000 people will attend this year’s festival.
Saguache County has a population of about 6,368, and Villa Grove’s population is about 230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.