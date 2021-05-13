Chaffee County commissioners have public hearings on their calendars regarding two special event permit applications from familiar names for live music events that would take place at the Meadows this fall.
The county has received applications for a 2-day bluegrass and roots music event produced by Campout for the Cause organizers Bonfire Entertainment, as well as an application for the third Seven Peaks Music Festival from Live Nation.
Seven Peaks is looking to return to the Meadows from Sept. 2-6 and puts the proposed attendance of the event at 20,700 people including staff, performers and participants.
While camping for the event would be open for 5 days, the country music festival would span three.
Last week, Seven Peaks curator Dierks Bentley announced the dates for his “Beer on Me” tour, which begins in August in Salt Lake City and loops through the mountain west and Pacific coast before re-acclimating to the altitude with a show in Albuquerque one week before Seven Peaks would begin.
The Bonfire Entertainment event, “Meet Me at the Creek,” would take place Sept. 24-25 with a proposed size of 5,200. The 2-day event would be “born from the spirit of Campout for the Cause,” the application states, and would “bring fans to the Meadows for two days of top tier bluegrass and roots music, camping, local vendors, workshops and community celebration.”
The proposed attendances of Meet Me at the Creek and Seven Peaks are, respectively, over two and over 10 times the capacity for outdoor events currently allowed by Chaffee County Public Health orders. Rules about outdoor event attendance issued last month cap outdoor events at 2,000 people.
The Seven Peaks hearing is 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 1 and the Meet Me at the Creek hearing is set for 9 a.m., June 22.
Both meetings will take place over Zoom and can be joined at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling into 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID # 109 079 543.
Also in June, the Chaffee County Planning Commission is scheduled to take up again the discussion of a land use change application by Meadows owner Jed Selby that would allow the Meadows to host up to 12 large-scale events per year. The property is currently limited to three special events per year.
Selby brought forward the Meadows Outdoor Theater proposal earlier this year. The hearing with the county planning commission was continued until June to allow the applicant time to retool the proposal to address concerns over its impact.
Seven Peaks, which takes place over the Labor Day holiday weekend, was cancelled for 2020, and Campout for the Cause, which typically takes place on the first weekend in June, was cancelled for both 2020 and 2021.
A number of special events in Buena Vista are in various stages of planning for the warm months of 2021, said Earl Richmond, the director of the town of Buena Vista’s recreation department.
In September, Bronco Driver Magazine’s Bronco Super Celebration West has confirmed the dates of Sept. 7-11 for its event, which debuted last year at the Rodeo Grounds with the first-ever public showing of the 2021 Ford Bronco.
Richmond said that 14er Fest has set Sept. 24-26 as its dates. The special event application is still in development.
In the summer, event applications have been approved for the Spirit Trail Run and applications are under review for the Crown Auto Rally Gathering in South Main, set for June 3, the Foodshed Alliance Farmer’s Market in McPhelemy Park every Sunday between June 13 and Oct. 3, the Mountain Mania Car Show July 10, the Trans Rockies Run on Aug. 2. and the Contin-Trail Gem and Mineral Show at the Rodeo Grounds Aug. 12-15.
Applications are in development, but dates are confirmed with the Collegiate Peaks Rodeo, which looks to host its 100th rodeo June 12-13. Also under review is the Mountain Mania Car Show on July 10 and Gold Rush Days on July 31-Aug. 1.
After a virtual festival in 2020, CKS PaddleFest will be returning in a scaled-back form this Memorial Day weekend, according to a news release from festival organizer Cat Tobin.
Buena Vista’s world-renowned local band RapidGrass will take the stage in Buena Vista for the first time since the pandemic, playing the BV Town Party that opens Paddlefest Friday the 28th.
“This year’s festival will feature a few classic on-water competitions including a kayak race down the famed Number’s stretch of the Arkansas River, a River Surf SUP Comp at the BV River Park waves, as well as the giggle-fueled Race to the River Runners Grill,” Tobin said. “This scaled back version of PaddleFest is an awesome opportunity for us to enjoy a simpler weekend of whitewater celebration, focused more on the people we are with rather than how many things we are doing. Looking forward to seeing smiling faces and making it go downstream.”
In addition to thedisc golf Yucca Classic Saturday, CKS will host a river surf competition at the Staircase Wave beginning at 1 p.m.
River surfers on SUP boards will be challenged to ride the wave for 1 minute at a time.
On Sunday, a time-trial kayak race of the formidable Numbers rapid will be held north of town beginning at noon.
“After a year off we are very excited to be able to put on the Fourth annual Numbers Race. It’s a great event that both locals and pros participate in and allows for everyone to have an awesome time,” said event organizer Fred Morrison.
Also on Sunday, the Spirit Trail Run will take runners through the Midland Hill area in 8K, half- and full-marathon races.
The event closes out with a downriver sprint Monday through the Milk Run to River Runners’s Grill near Fisherman’s Bridge in Nathrop. The race begins at Wilderness Aware in Johnson Village at 11 a.m.
Throughout the weekend, CKS on East Main Street will host its usual storewide sale and gear swap.
“We are so thankful to all of our event participants, volunteers and sponsors who have supported CKS Main Street in organizing this event throughout the years. It’ll be fun to be back on the scene with a new version of our traditional kickoff to summer event,” said CKS owner Megan Kingman. “This year it really feels like the kickoff to group celebrations and community that we’ve been longing for over the past year.”
Registration for the event can be found at ckspaddlefest.com
