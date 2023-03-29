SDCEA announced on its website Thursday, March 23, that Paul Erickson had left his position as CEO of the co-op, effective immediately. Erickson, who served for 17 years, has decided to “pursue other opportunities,” the announcement reads.
In the announcement, SDCEA board chair Joseph Redetzke thanked Erickson for his years of service.
“Paul served SDCEA’s members as an unwavering advocate for fair energy policies and earned the respect of his peers in Colorado and beyond. As we move forward, our cooperative will continue to provide safe, reliable, and affordable electricity to our members while upholding our values and principles,” he wrote. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
While the board conducts its search process, Gary Kelly, SDCEA’s Chief Operations Officer, has been named interim CEO.
“In collaboration with our talented and dedicated staff, we are committed to providing superior service to our members, ensuring a smooth transition, and ensuring the cooperative remains financially sound and focused on the future,” Redetzke said. “As the CEO search process progresses, we will keep you all informed and remain committed to providing you with safe, affordable, and reliable energy.”
The Ark Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future, a nonprofit focused on education, outreach and impact for citizens of the Arkansas River Valley with an emphasis on the decisions of SDCEA, encouraged members to attend the Wednesday board meeting to voice their opinions on the rate restructuring.
“While AVEF is surprised at the abruptness of Mr. Erickson’s departure, we believe his pursuit of the proposed rate restructure last year and this year has not served the best interests of the SDCEA member-owners,” said Sue Greiner, treasurer of the AVEF board. “We sincerely hope that the next CEO will actively pursue forward-thinking solutions that will embrace the clean energy transition and carry SDCEA into a cleaner, more resilient and lower-cost energy future for its members.”
Redetzke’s full message can be found on the SDCEA website, at www.myelectric.coop/about/news/. Additional questions can be directed to SDCEA.
The co-op will held its regular board meeting March 29 and will hold a listening session on April 6 at which it invited members to voice their opinions on the proposed rate restructuring.
Additional details can be found at www.myelectric.coop/40066-2
