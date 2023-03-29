Paul Erickson

Paul Erickson

SDCEA announced on its website Thursday, March 23, that Paul Erickson had left his position as CEO of the co-op, effective immediately. Erickson, who served for 17 years, has decided to “pursue other opportunities,” the announcement reads.

In the announcement, SDCEA board chair Joseph Redetzke thanked Erickson for his years of service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.