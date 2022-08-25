The Chaffee County Times will adhere to the following guidelines concerning letters to the editor about elections including candidates and ballot issues.

While our standard policy is 500 words or less for Your View letters to the editor, we will limit election letters to 250 words or less beginning noon, 2 months (60 days) prior to the election date. All letters received prior to that deadline – Sept. 1 – will not be subject to the word limit or two letters restriction and will be published as submitted.

