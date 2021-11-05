Grant funding of $27,500 will support the work of nonprofits in the Central Peaks region.
El Pomar trustees approved $27,500 allocated to nine nonprofit organizations in the Central Peaks region at the Foundation’s September trustees meeting.
Through the Foundation’s grant making process, the following organizations were awarded grants:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County of Salida— $5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
- CASA of Pueblo — $5,000 for Heart of Colorado CASA general operating support; regional merit
- Colorado Farm to Table, Inc. of Salida — $2,500 in general operating support; Trustee regional merit
- elevateHER of Buena Vista — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
- Greater Arkansas River Nature Association of Salida — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
- Mountain Resource Center, Inc. of Conifer— $2,500 in general operating support; Trustee regional merit
- Park County School District RE-2 of Fairplay— $2,500 for supplies and materials for engineering and design class; regional merit
- The Misfits Dog Rescue of Penrose— $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
- Uncaged Today, Inc. of Cañon City — $2,500 for support for domestic violence survivors; regional merit
Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant making throughout the state of Colorado.
The competitive process remains the Foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding, which accepts applications on a rolling basis. Additionally, over the last 80 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds, as well as presenting Trustee merit grants.
Since 2003, El Pomar’s Regional Partnerships program has also provided invaluable support to 11 regions statewide, representing all 64 counties, led by more than 70 community leaders on regional councils, in an effort to increase impact and establish connections across the entire state.
