The Buena Vista Spelling Bee was held at Avery-Parsons Elementary School April 21.
There were 78 participants including several spellers from Darren Patterson Christian Academy.
The Bee was again sponsored by the Buena Vista Subway, which provided each speller with a free kids meal.
“Thanks to numerous volunteers and the efforts of our spellers, the Bee was a wonderful evening for all to enjoy,” event spokeswoman Jennifer McMurry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.