Salida School District announced all Salida schools switch to remote learning Wednesday.
A new set of positive cases of COVID-19 identified Tuesday afternoon could potentially impacting other campuses.
As a result, all buildings will be closed as additional contact tracing is pursued.
Salida High School went to remote learning Tuesday, which will continue through Nov. 2.
