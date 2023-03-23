CHA board and staff bid farewell to director Becky Gray after 5 years leading Chaffee County’s affordable housing efforts.
As the first director of the Office of Housing, Gray established Chaffee’s affordable housing program and was the founding director of the Chaffee Housing Authority.
Gray secured significant financing for the organization, hired a staff of three, initiated development projects – including Jane’s Place – and built invaluable relationships in the community.
She will be moving to Kansas to be nearer to family and will take the helm at a local nonprofit organization.
Upon Gray’s departure, Jeff Eaton will take over as interim director of the CHA as the board continues its search for a permanent executive director.
Eaton is a seasoned leader in housing, serving as CEO of Arbor Housing and Development – an affordable housing organization in Corning, New York – for over 20 years.
He has been volunteering his expertise as part of the CHA Development Committee for the last several months.
Eaton lives in Buena Vista.
