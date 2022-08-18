After a few years’ absence from Gold Rush Days, the Quack-Tastic Rubber Duck Race returned to McPhelemy Park with not one but two races on Aug. 13.
First, the kids race kicked off at 11:30 a.m., and children and parents cheered as they watched the colorful rubber ducks float south down Cottonwood Creek amidst some real ducks and into the Town Lake toward the finish line.
First place for this race received $100, second place received $50 and third and last places won $25.
Denver resident Hayden Bauer, 9, was “really excited” to win third place in the duck race. Not only was it her first duck race, it was also her first Gold Rush Days, which she said was “really fun.”
The adults’ race took off at 1:30 p.m., with many adults keeping an eye out for any familiar numbers on the passing ducks.
The first place prize for this race was an e-bike donated by BV eBikes valued at $2,000. Second place won $1,000, third place won $500 and last place received a secret prize: $100.
Local Cindy Jacobson was very happy and pleasantly surprised to win the $100. “I think it’s a great fundraiser, and if it can benefit the city, that’s awesome,” she said. “It was fun, it really was.”
Jacobson had moved to Buena Vista 2 years ago, and this was her first Gold Rush Days.
“Anything that BV does is fun, so I love it,” she added.
Local Colleen Turner took first place, winning the grand-prize e-bike.
“I feel very excited,” she said. “I kind of wanted an e-bike, I just didn’t want to buy one. My dream came true. My husband is a bike mechanic, so I’m all set.”
This was Turner’s first time entering the duck race. She bought a pack of six rubber ducks.
“One of them was a good one,” she said.
Heather Rupska, executive director of the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, declared this year’s duck races to be a big hit – so big that they completely sold out.
The presale alone earned the chamber just over $1,500. Total funds raised by the end of the event were $2,300, she said.
“It’s so much fun,” Rupska said. “We’re going to order at least 1,000 ducks for next year. This was an absolute hit. … It’s the first year that the current staff and volunteers have done the duck race.
“We think it went off without a hitch. It was fun, everybody had a really good time,” she said. “Our prizes were amazing. Our donors were amazing.”
The online pre-sale had to be shut down by Aug. 10, she added, so that they wouldn’t run out of ducks to sell on Aug. 13.
While this was Rupska’s first Gold Rush Days as the chamber of commerce executive director, her very first Gold Rush Days was back in 2007 when more of the event took place on East Main Street, including the shootout at The Lariat.
“It’s changed a lot,” Rupska said. “That’s missed. That kind of gives it a different feel when you have it down on Main Street. Who knows what the future holds?”
As with other duck race participants, Rupska was pleased with the sunny summer weather, as well as the work done by event coordinator Mallory Brooks and the turnout by both visitors and vendors.
She especially enjoyed getting to watch kids cheer on the duck race and see the community come together to have a good time.
“This is impossible without volunteers,” she said. “None of this is paid. We don’t charge to get in. The more people that can pitch in and help and the more sponsors that we have, it’s the old saying, ‘Many hands make light work.’
“We would just encourage the community, maybe if they’re interested in helping us make this better and better, the more people that are supporting us other than showing up, some volunteer time or as sponsors. We can’t do it without volunteers and sponsors. Thank you to the ones that have in the past and this year, and I look forward to more joining.”
