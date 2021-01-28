A series of investigations that began in December culminated in the arrest of numerous people involved in the distribution of drugs including heroin and methamphetamine, Buena Vista Police Department Chief Dean Morgan said Wednesday.
Four Buena Vista residents and two Salida residents were arrested as a result of the investigations, as was a Colorado Springs woman arrested in Salida.
Those arrested were Buena Vista resident Jeannie Lynn Blackwell, 61; Buena Vista resident Clayton James Fisher, 55; Colorado Springs resident Jewell Marie Jump, 22; Buena Vista resident Troy Elliot Whitmore, 32; Salida resident William Curtis Pitney, 39; Buena Vista resident Cameron Gordenair, 22; Salida resident Franklin Lee Richardt, 33.
Blackwell and Fisher were charged with distribution of controlled substances, a drug felony 3 and possession of methamphetamine, a drug misdemeanor 2.
Jump was charged with distribution of controlled substances, a drug felony 3, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a drug felony 2.
Whitmore was charged with distribution of controlled substances, a drug felony 3, as well as other charges.
Pitney was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a drug misdemeanor 2, possession of heroin, a drug misdemeanor 2 and distribution of controlled substances, a drug felony 3.
Gordenair was charged with distribution of controlled substances, a drug felony 3 to drug felony 4, as amended, possession of methamphetamine, a drug misdemeanor 2 and accessory to commit a felony, a class 4 felony.
Richardt was charged with distribution of controlled substances, a drug felony 3.
The investigations were conducted by the Chaffee County Drug Task Force, a team comprised of members of BVPD, Chaffee County Sheriff's Office and the Salida Police Department. The Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team and BVPD K9 officer Thor were among the resources used in the investigations.
