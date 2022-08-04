The Chaffee County Land Use Code update project is seeking public input on proposed amendments for the first set of topics under review, the county announced in a press release.
Module 1 includes code amendments addressing numerous sections:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We only accept Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.
Please note* American Express is NOT accepted.
Thank you!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|One Week
|$2.50
|for 7 days
|Six Months
|$24.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$39.00
|for 360 days
Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 9:31 am
The Chaffee County Land Use Code update project is seeking public input on proposed amendments for the first set of topics under review, the county announced in a press release.
Module 1 includes code amendments addressing numerous sections:
• Special Event Permits (Section 4.2.6)
• Road, Alley and Right-of-way Vacations (Section 5.2.3.H)
• Wildland Urban Interface (new Section 7.1.10)
• Use Specific Standards (Section 7.8) and related use tables
• Accessory Dwelling Units (Section 7.8.1)
• Agritourism (new, Section 7.8.2)
• Campground, Accessory (Section 7.8.8) (Private Lands Camping)
• Vacation Rental by Owner (Section 7.8.34) (Short Term Rentals)
The draft code document and the platform through which to share comments can be found at www.TogetherChaffeeCounty.org/input
Comments received by noon, Aug. 11 will be included in the public hearing.
The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners hearing to evaluate Module 1 code updates will be held at 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Buena Vista Community Center (715 E Main Street, Buena Vista) and on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
The consultant firm, Logan Simpson, has created the draft versions based on input from community surveys, insights from interviews, advisory committee guidance, and staff and commissioner direction, along with the project’s guiding principles.
Information and ongoing updates for the Land Use Code Update are available through the project website at www.TogetherChaffeeCounty.org, where community members can also sign up to receive updates directly through email.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.